  • CAD TO PKR – Canadian Dollar Price in Pakistan -19 July 2022
CAD TO PKR – Canadian Dollar Price in Pakistan –(File)

CAD TO PKR buying exchange rate is 160.7 as per Pakistan Open Market and CAD TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Canadian Dollar is PKR 162.1. Updated on, 19 July 2022.

Canadian Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

CAD to PKR (Canadian DollarRate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CAD TO PKR160.7162.1

CAD to PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from CAD TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

