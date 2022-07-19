China & Pakistan discuss CPEC expansion to Afghanistan.

Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong met with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood in Pakistan.

The political and security situation in Afghanistan was discussed.

Only a peaceful, stable, connected Afghanistan could serve as a hub for improved regional trade and connectivity.

Advertisement

Senior government representatives from Pakistan and China discussed Monday how to expand the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan in order to advance the prosperity and economic growth.

Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong, China’s special representative for Afghanistan, met with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood. The political and security situation in Afghanistan was discussed, as well as Pakistan’s and China’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and other topics of shared interest.

In order to alleviate the financial burdens of the Afghan people and support the development of a sustainable economy, the foreign secretary further emphasized the significance of defrosting Afghanistan’s foreign reserves and facilitating banking operations.

The foreign secretary emphasized once more how crucial it was for Afghanistan to meet the demands of the international community in terms of inclusivity, respect for all Afghans’ rights, particularly girls’ education, and effective counterterrorism measures.

The foreign secretary emphasized that, notwithstanding what is happening elsewhere, the international community’s attention should not be taken away from the catastrophic situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign secretary emphasized the importance of ongoing constructive engagement and practical cooperation with the interim Afghan authorities while also highlighting the crucial role that organizations like Troika Plus and the Six Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan play in advancing common objectives.

Advertisement

Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong was grateful for Pakistan’s significant and positive contribution to the Afghan situation. Only a peaceful, stable, and connected Afghanistan could serve as a hub for improved regional trade and connectivity, according to both sides.

Also Read Miftah assures support for completion of CPEC projects ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail has assured complete...