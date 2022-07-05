Currency rates in Pakistan – 05 July 2022

Currency rates in Pakistan – 05 July 2022

Currency rates in Pakistan – 05 July 2022

Currency rates in Pakistan – Riyal, Pound, Euro

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 05 July 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.

Currency rates in Pakistan

Find the updated currency exchange rates on, 05 July 2022

CURRENCYBUYINGSELLING

USD-DD TO PKR

203.8206.1

USD-TT TO PKR

203.8206.1

AUD TO PKR

139.5140.7
BHD TO PKR

543.3547.8

CAD TO PKR

158.6159.9

CNY TO PKR

30.530.7

DKK TO PKR

28.629.0

EUR TO PKR

211.0213.0

HKD TO PKR

26.026.4
INR TO PKR

2.62.7
