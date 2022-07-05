Currency rates in Pakistan – 05 July 2022

Advertisement
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 05 July 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.
Currency rates in Pakistan
Find the updated currency exchange rates on, 05 July 2022
|CURRENCY
|BUYING
|SELLING
|203.8
|206.1
|203.8
|206.1
|139.5
|140.7
|543.3
|547.8
|158.6
|159.9
|30.5
|30.7
|28.6
|29.0
|211.0
|213.0
|26.0
|26.4
|2.6
|2.7
