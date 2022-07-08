Advertisement
Currency rates in Pakistan – 08 July 2022

Articles
Currency rates in Pakistan – Riyal, Pound, Euro (Credit: File)

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 08 July 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.

Currency rates in Pakistan

Find the updated currency exchange rates on, 08 July 2022

CURRENCYBUYINGSELLING

US Dollar DD

USD-DD TO PKR205.9209.7

US Dollar TT

USD-TT TO PKR205.9209.7
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR

AUD TO PKR139.8141.1

Bahrain Dinar

BHD TO PKR548.9553.4

CANADIAN DOLLAR

CAD TO PKR158.0159.3
CHINESE YUAN

CNY TO PKR30.731.0

DANISH KRONE

DKK TO PKR28.528.8

EURO

EUR TO PKR213.5217.5
HONG KONG DOLLAR

HKD TO PKR26.126.4

INDIAN RUPEE

INR TO PKR2.62.7

JAPANESE YEN

JPY TO PKR1.51.5
KUWAITI DINAR

KWD TO PKR671.7676.7

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT

MYR TO PKR46.446.8

NewZealand $

NZD TO PKR126.8128.0
NORWEGIANS KRONE

NOK TO PKR20.821.1

OMANI RIYAL

OMR TO PKR536.8541.3

QATARI RIYAL

QAR TO PKR56.256.7
SAUDI RIYAL

SAR TO PKR54.555.3

SINGAPORE DOLLAR

SGD TO PKR146.8148.1

SWEDISH KRONA

SEK TO PKR19.820.1
SWISS FRANC

CHF TO PKR213.0214.8

THAI BHAT

THB TO PKR5.96.0

U.A.E Dirham

AED TO PKR55.756.5
UK Pound Sterling

GBP TO PKR248.0251.0

US Dollar

USD TO PKR206.0209.5
