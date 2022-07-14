Currency rates in Pakistan – July 14, 2022

Advertisement
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 13 July 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.
Currency rates in Pakistan
Find the updated currency exchange rates on, 14 July 2022.
|CURRENCY
|BUYING
|SELLING
|USD-DD TO PKR
|207.4
|209.9
|USD-TT TO PKR
|207.4
|209.9
|AUD TO PKR
|140.5
|141.7
|BHD TO PKR
|551.9
|556.4
|CAD TO PKR
|159.6
|160.9
|CNY TO PKR
|30.9
|31.1
|DKK TO PKR
|28.1
|28.4
|EUR TO PKR
|206.0
|209.0
|HKD TO PKR
|26.4
|26.8
|INR TO PKR
|2.6
|2.7
|JPY TO PKR
|1.4
|1.5
|KWD TO PKR
|673.8
|678.8
|MYR TO PKR
|46.8
|47.2
|NZD TO PKR
|127.4
|128.6
|NOK TO PKR
|20.3
|20.6
|OMR TO PKR
|539.7
|544.2
|QAR TO PKR
|57.0
|57.5
|SAR TO PKR
|54.7
|55.5
|SGD TO PKR
|147.6
|148.9
|SEK TO PKR
|19.7
|20.0
|CHF TO PKR
|211.5
|213.2
|THB TO PKR
|5.9
|6.0
|AED TO PKR
|56.0
|57.0
|GBP TO PKR
|245.0
|248.0
|USD TO PKR
|207.5
|209.8
