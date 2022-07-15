Currency rates in Pakistan – July 15, 2022

Currency rates in Pakistan – Riyal, Pound, Euro (Credit: File)

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 15July 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.

Currency rates in Pakistan

Find the updated currency exchange rates on, 15July 2022.

CURRENCYBUYINGSELLING

US Dollar DD

USD-DD TO PKR208.4211.2

US Dollar TT

USD-TT TO PKR208.4211.2

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR

AUD TO PKR142.4143.6

Bahrain Dinar

BHD TO PKR558.1562.6

CANADIAN DOLLAR

CAD TO PKR162.0163.3

CHINESE YUAN

CNY TO PKR31.231.5

DANISH KRONE

DKK TO PKR28.128.4

EURO

EUR TO PKR207.0209.5

HONG KONG DOLLAR

HKD TO PKR26.727.1

INDIAN RUPEE

INR TO PKR2.62.7

JAPANESE YEN

JPY TO PKR1.51.5

KUWAITI DINAR

KWD TO PKR680.8685.8

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT

MYR TO PKR47.347.8

NewZealand $

NZD TO PKR129.1130.3

NORWEGIANS KRONE

NOK TO PKR20.620.9

OMANI RIYAL

OMR TO PKR545.8550.3

QATARI RIYAL

QAR TO PKR57.758.2

SAUDI RIYAL

SAR TO PKR55.055.8

SINGAPORE DOLLAR

SGD TO PKR149.4150.7

SWEDISH KRONA

SEK TO PKR20.020.3

SWISS FRANC

CHF TO PKR214.5216.2

THAI BHAT

THB TO PKR5.96.0

U.A.E Dirham

AED TO PKR56.557.5

UK Pound Sterling

GBP TO PKR246.0249.0

US Dollar

USD TO PKR208.5211.0
