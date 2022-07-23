Currency rates in Pakistan – July 23 , 2022

Articles
Currency rates in Pakistan – Riyal, Pound, Euro (Credit: File)

Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 23 July 2022, Check updated currency rates of British Pound, US Dollar to PKR, Euro, Canadian Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, in Rupees. All currency exchange rates are according to the interbank market.

Currency rates in Pakistan

Find the updated currency exchange rates on, 23 July 2022.

CURRENCYBUYINGSELLING

US Dollar DD

USD-DD TO PKR227.9230.2

US Dollar TT

USD-TT TO PKR227.9230.2

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR

AUD TO PKR155.1156.4

Bahrain Dinar

BHD TO PKR597.5602.0

CANADIAN DOLLAR

CAD TO PKR174.8176.1

CHINESE YUAN

CNY TO PKR33.333.6

DANISH KRONE

DKK TO PKR30.931.2

EURO

EUR TO PKR224.5227.5

HONG KONG DOLLAR

HKD TO PKR28.729.0

INDIAN RUPEE

INR TO PKR2.82.9

JAPANESE YEN

JPY TO PKR1.81.8

KUWAITI DINAR

KWD TO PKR729.3734.3

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT

MYR TO PKR50.551.0

NewZealand $

NZD TO PKR140.3141.5

NORWEGIANS KRONE

NOK TO PKR22.622.9

OMANI RIYAL

OMR TO PKR584.2588.7

QATARI RIYAL

QAR TO PKR61.862.3

SAUDI RIYAL

SAR TO PKR59.059.9

SINGAPORE DOLLAR

SGD TO PKR161.7163.0

SWEDISH KRONA

SEK TO PKR22.022.3

SWISS FRANC

CHF TO PKR231.5233.2

THAI BHAT

THB TO PKR5.96.0

U.A.E Dirham

AED TO PKR60.561.5

UK Pound Sterling

GBP TO PKR264.0267.5

US Dollar

USD TO PKR228.0230.0
