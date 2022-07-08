Durham police say Starmer & Rayner didn’t infringe Covid restrictions

UK opposition leaders Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner will not be fined for allegedly breaking Covid-19 rules.

Durham police investigated allegations that pandemic restrictions were breached.

Labour leaders and deputies of the Labour party have declared that no laws were violated.

“Durham Constabulary will not issue any fixed penalty notices for the gathering and will take no further action,” the force stated in a statement released on Friday.