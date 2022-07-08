Advertisement
  • Durham police say Starmer & Rayner didn’t infringe Covid restrictions
Durham police say Starmer & Rayner didn’t infringe Covid restrictions

  • UK opposition leaders Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner will not be fined for allegedly breaking Covid-19 rules.
  • Durham police investigated allegations that pandemic restrictions were breached.
  • Labour leaders and deputies of the Labour party have declared that no laws were violated.
UK opposition leaders Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner will not be fined for allegedly breaking Covid-19 rules at a campaign event in April last year.

Durham police have investigated the leader and his deputy of the Labour party over allegations that pandemic restrictions were breached when beer and curry were shared.

Starmer and Rayner have declared that no laws were violated during the alleged beer gate controversy.

“Durham Constabulary will not issue any fixed penalty notices for the gathering and will take no further action,” the force stated in a statement released on Friday.

