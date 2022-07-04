EasyJet chief operating officer resigns

EasyJet’s chief operational officer has stepped down.

Peter Bellew quit “to seek other business opportunities,” EasyJet said in a statement.

The airline has had a series of problems over the past few weeks.

After a slew of flight cancellations and other issues that have plagued EasyJet over the past several weeks, the airline’s chief operational officer has decided to step down from his position.

According to a statement released by the airline, Peter Bellew quit “to seek other business opportunities.”

Johan Lundgren, the Chief Executive Officer of EasyJet, stated, “I would want to thank Peter for his hard work and wish him the best of luck.”

“Each and every individual at EasyJet continues to maintain a laser-like concentration on delivering a safe and dependable operation throughout the summer.”

Thousands of jobs were lost in the aviation industry during the COVID pandemic, and the industry is currently having trouble keeping up with the growth in demand for travel.

