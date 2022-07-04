EasyJet chief operating officer resigns

EasyJet cabin crews in Spain will strike for nine days
EasyJet cabin crew in Spain to strike over pay and working conditions....
After a slew of flight cancellations and other issues that have plagued EasyJet over the past several weeks, the airline’s chief operational officer has decided to step down from his position.
According to a statement released by the airline, Peter Bellew quit “to seek other business opportunities.”
Johan Lundgren, the Chief Executive Officer of EasyJet, stated, “I would want to thank Peter for his hard work and wish him the best of luck.”
“Each and every individual at EasyJet continues to maintain a laser-like concentration on delivering a safe and dependable operation throughout the summer.”
Thousands of jobs were lost in the aviation industry during the COVID pandemic, and the industry is currently having trouble keeping up with the growth in demand for travel.
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.