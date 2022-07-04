Advertisement
EasyJet chief operating officer resigns

EasyJet chief operating officer resigns

EasyJet chief operating officer resigns

EasyJet chief operating officer resigns. (credits: Google)

  • EasyJet’s chief operational officer has stepped down.
  • Peter Bellew quit “to seek other business opportunities,” EasyJet said in a statement.
  • The airline has had a series of problems over the past few weeks.
After a slew of flight cancellations and other issues that have plagued EasyJet over the past several weeks, the airline’s chief operational officer has decided to step down from his position.

According to a statement released by the airline, Peter Bellew quit “to seek other business opportunities.”

Also Read

EasyJet cabin crews in Spain will strike for nine days
EasyJet cabin crews in Spain will strike for nine days

EasyJet cabin crew in Spain to strike over pay and working conditions....

Johan Lundgren, the Chief Executive Officer of EasyJet, stated, “I would want to thank Peter for his hard work and wish him the best of luck.”

“Each and every individual at EasyJet continues to maintain a laser-like concentration on delivering a safe and dependable operation throughout the summer.”

Thousands of jobs were lost in the aviation industry during the COVID pandemic, and the industry is currently having trouble keeping up with the growth in demand for travel.

Also Read

EasyJet to cut more flights this summer
EasyJet to cut more flights this summer

The airline can't tell how many flights will be cancelled in the...

