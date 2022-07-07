Elon Musk and one of his top executives welcomed twins last year

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his brain-chip startup, had twins in November of 2021.

The twins will have their father’s last name and their mother’s middle name as part of their middle name, the report says.

In April, Musk and Zilis recorded a request to change the name of the twins to “have their dad’s last name” and contain their mom’s last name as a feature of their center name, the report said, referring to court reports.

After a month, a Texas judge endorsed the request, the report added.

A court agenda outline on the Westlaw legitimate exploration administration showed an adjudicator marked a “Request Changing the Names Of Multiple Children” on May 11 after the name change request from Musk and Zilis made on April 25 this year.

The report said, without referring to any source, that Zillis has as of late been drifted as one individual Musk could tap to run Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) after his $44 billion arrangement procurement.

Zilis, 36, is distinguished on her LinkedIn profile as overseer of activities and unique tasks at Neuralink, which is helped to establish and led by Musk, 51. She began working at the organization in May 2017, that very month she was named an undertaking chief in man-made brainpower at Tesla, where she worked until 2019.

She likewise fills in as a board part at man-made brainpower research firm OpenAI, which was helped to establish by Musk, as per her profile on LinkedIn.

The fresh insight about the twins’ appearance carries Musk’s absolute count of kids to nine. Musk imparts two youngsters to Canadian vocalist Grimes and other five children with his ex-Canadian creator Justine Wilson.

Musk and Grimes invited their second kid by means of proxy in December. The extremely rich person said that he and Grimes were “semi-isolated,” as per a report by Page Six in September last year.