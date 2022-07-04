Emmanuel Macron reshuffles French cabinet for second term

French president Emmanuel Macron reshuffles cabinet for second term.

OECD head economist Laurence Boone becomes minister of Europe, replacing Clément Beaune.

Three ministers who ran in parliamentary elections last month but lost their seats leave posts; others quit or are demoted.

French president Emmanuel Macron and prime minister Élisabeth Borne have reshuffled the cabinet to prepare for a difficult second presidential term in which his minority government will struggle to pass laws in the National Assembly to pursue the economic reforms he launched in 2017.

Among the newcomers is OECD head economist Laurence Boone, who becomes minister of Europe, replacing Macron confidant Clément Beaune, who assumes the transportation ministry.

Damien Abad, who was recruited from the conservative Les Républicains party to join Macron’s centrist cabinet as minister for solidarity and disabled persons but has faced repeated allegations of sexual assault that he denies, is among those departing the government after only six weeks.

In accordance with Macron’s ministerial standards, three ministers who ran in the parliamentary elections last month but lost their seats, including environment minister Amélie de Montchalin and health minister Brigitte Bourguignon, have resigned.

The highest-ranking ministerial positions have not altered. Bruno Le Maire, who has served as Macron’s finance minister since 2017, will continue to oversee the economy with a portfolio that now includes “industrial and digital sovereignty.”

Gérald Darmanin, who is also close to Macron, continues to serve as minister of the interior. Catherine Colonna, the former ambassador to London, resides as foreign minister at the Quai d’Orsay.

