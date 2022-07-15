Advertisement
  • EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates on, July 15, 2022
EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates ( Credit File)

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 207.0 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 209.5. Updated on, July 15, 2022.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Euro to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

EURO

EUR TO PKR207.0209.5
EUR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live EUR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

EUR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from EUR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
15 Jul, 2022207.000000209.500000
14 Jul, 2022206.000000209.000000
12 Jul, 2022213.550000217.550000
11 Jul, 2022213.550000217.550000
10 Jul, 2022213.550000217.550000
09 Jul, 2022213.550000217.550000
08 Jul, 2022213.500000217.500000
07 Jul, 2022213.500000217.500000
06 Jul, 2022212.000000216.000000
05 Jul, 2022211.000000213.000000
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.

