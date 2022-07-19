EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates on, July 19, 2022

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 207.0 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 209.5. Updated on, July 19, 2022.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Euro to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

EUR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate. Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live EUR to Pakistani Rupees charts. EUR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History Following are history rates from USD To PKR – Open Market Forex Rates DATE BUYING SELLING 18 Jul, 2022 207.000000 209.500000 17 Jul, 2022 207.000000 209.500000 16 Jul, 2022 207.000000 209.500000 15 Jul, 2022 207.000000 209.500000 14 Jul, 2022 206.000000 209.000000 12 Jul, 2022 213.550000 217.550000 11 Jul, 2022 213.550000 217.550000 10 Jul, 2022 213.550000 217.550000 09 Jul, 2022 213.550000 217.550000 08 Jul, 2022 213.500000 217.500000 BOLNews.com, Pakistan's top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.