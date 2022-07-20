Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates on, July 20, 2022

EUR TO PKR: Today’s Euro to PKR rates on, July 20, 2022.

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 215.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 218.5. Updated on, July 20, 2022.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Euro to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

EURO                                215.5                218.5

EUR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live EUR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

EUR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from EUR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
19 Jul, 2022211.250000214.000000
18 Jul, 2022207.000000209.500000
17 Jul, 2022207.000000209.500000
16 Jul, 2022207.000000209.500000
15 Jul, 2022207.000000209.500000
14 Jul, 2022206.000000209.000000
12 Jul, 2022213.550000217.550000
11 Jul, 2022213.550000217.550000
10 Jul, 2022213.550000217.550000
09 Jul, 2022213.550000217.550000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.

