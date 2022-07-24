EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates on, July 24, 2022

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 224.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 227.5. Updated on, July 24, 2022.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Euro to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

EURO 224.5 227.5

EUR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live EUR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

EUR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Advertisement

Following are history rates from EUR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATE BUYING SELLING 23 Jul, 2022 224.500000 227.500000 22 Jul, 2022 223.000000 226.000000 21 Jul, 2022 223.000000 226.000000 20 Jul, 2022 215.500000 218.500000 19 Jul, 2022 207.000000 209.500000 18 Jul, 2022 207.000000 209.500000 17 Jul, 2022 207.000000 209.500000 16 Jul, 2022 207.000000 209.500000 15 Jul, 2022 207.000000 209.500000 14 Jul, 2022 206.000000 209.000000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.