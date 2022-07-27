Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates on, July 27, 2022
EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates on, July 27, 2022

EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates on, July 27, 2022

EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates on, July 27, 2022

EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates ( Credit File)

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 226.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 229.0. Updated on, July 27, 2022.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Euro to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

EURO                                                226.5                229.0

EUR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live EUR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

EUR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from EUR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
26 Jul, 2022225.500000228.250000
25 Jul, 2022224.500000227.500000
24 Jul, 2022224.500000227.500000
23 Jul, 2022224.500000227.500000
22 Jul, 2022223.000000226.000000
21 Jul, 2022223.000000226.000000
20 Jul, 2022215.500000218.500000
19 Jul, 2022207.000000209.500000
18 Jul, 2022207.000000209.500000
17 Jul, 2022207.000000209.500000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.

Next Story