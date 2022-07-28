EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates on, July 28, 2022

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 232 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 236. Updated on, July 28, 2022.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Euro to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

Euro EUR 232 236

EUR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live EUR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

EUR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from EUR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 232 236.00 26 Jul, 2022 226.50 229.00 25 Jul, 2022 224.50 227.50 24 Jul, 2022 224.50 227.50 22 Jul, 2022 224.50 227.50 21 Jul, 2022 223.00 226.00 20 Jul, 2022 223.00 226.00 19 Jul, 2022 215.50 218.50 18 Jul, 2022 207.00 209.50 17 Jul, 2022 207.00 209.50 16 Jul, 2022 207.00 209.50

