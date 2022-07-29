EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates on, July 29, 2022

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 239 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 243.00. Updated on, July 29, 2022.
Euro to PKR exchange rates
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
Today’s Euro to PKR
Check the updated list given below:
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|Today
|239
|243.00
EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar
|USD
|243
|246
|Euro
|EUR
|239
|243
|British Pound
|GBP
|288
|292
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|63.5
|65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|61.7
|62.5
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|768.14
|773.14
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|183.29
|184.64
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|163.43
|164.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|614.1
|618.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.95
|53.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|64.87
|65.37
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|627.98
|632.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.94
|6.04
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|34.93
|35.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.08
|30.43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.07
|32.42
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|146.38
|147.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|170.08
|171.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|23.97
|24.27
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|22.83
|23.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.67
|246.42
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.95
|3
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.
