EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates on, July 5, 2022

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 211.0 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 213.0. Updated on, July 5, 2022.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Euro to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

EURO 211.0 213.0

EUR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live EUR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

EUR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Advertisement

Following are history rates from EUR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATE BUYING SELLING 04 Jul, 2022 211.125000 213.125000 03 Jul, 2022 211.250000 213.250000 02 Jul, 2022 211.000000 213.000000 01 Jul, 2022 214.650000 216.650000 30 Jun, 2022 214.500000 216.500000 29 Jun, 2022 216.000000 218.000000 28 Jun, 2022 214.500000 217.500000 27 Jun, 2022 217.500000 220.500000 26 Jun, 2022 217.500000 220.500000 25 Jun, 2022 217.500000 220.500000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.