Euro rate in Pakistan on, 7 July 2022

Articles
EUR TO PKR: Euro to PKR exchange rates ( Credit File)

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 213.5 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 217.5. Updated on, July 7, 2022.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s Euro to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

EURO

EUR TO PKR213.5217.5

 

EUR TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live EUR to Pakistani Rupees charts.

EUR To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from EUR TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
06 Jul, 2022212.750000216.750000
05 Jul, 2022211.000000213.000000
04 Jul, 2022211.250000213.250000
03 Jul, 2022211.250000213.250000
02 Jul, 2022211.000000213.000000
01 Jul, 2022214.650000216.650000
30 Jun, 2022214.500000216.500000
29 Jun, 2022216.000000218.000000
28 Jun, 2022214.500000217.500000
27 Jun, 2022217.500000220.500000

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.

