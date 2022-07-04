Executive of EasyJet resigns due to flight chaos

EasyJet’s chief operating officer Peter Bellew resigns due to staffing shortages.

Following a period of severe disruption and thousands of flight cancellations, the executive responsible for operations of Easyjet has departed the airline.

Peter Bellew resigned as a chief operating officer of the low-cost airline on Monday, but will remain with the firm temporarily to “facilitate a smooth transition.”

Due to staffing shortages affecting the aviation industry, EasyJet has been forced to cancel thousands of flights this summer. The airline has cut flights from its peak schedule due to a spate of hectic last-minute cancellations, originating primarily from London Gatwick.

Bellew is a notable figure in the aviation industry. In 2019, he joined a competitor after leaving Ryanair, prompting a failed legal action by the Irish airline to prevent him from working for a rival.

“I’d want to congratulate Peter for his hard work and wish him the best of luck. Everyone at easyJet is totally committed to delivering a safe and dependable operation this summer, according to easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren.

David Morgan will assume the interim position of the chief operating officer.

In April, the British pilots’ union told the Financial Times that Bellew was responsible for a deterioration in relations between pilots and easyJet’s management, notably with the company’s treatment of worker absences.