Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Finland No covert Nato agreements with Turkey’s
Finland No covert Nato agreements with Turkey’s

Finland No covert Nato agreements with Turkey’s

Articles
Advertisement
Finland No covert Nato agreements with Turkey’s

Finland No covert Nato agreements with Turkey-Google

Advertisement
  • Finland’s foreign minister says there are “no hidden agreements” regarding accession to Nato.
  • Turkey’s president claimed Sweden had agreed to extradite 73 individuals to Turkey as part of the agreement.
  •  Sweden’s FM Ann Linde stated that there have been no official extradition requests from Turkey.
Advertisement

There are “no hidden agreements” between Sweden, Finland, and Turkey regarding the Nordic countries’ accession to Nato, Finland’s foreign minister has said after Turkey’s leader claimed he had received additional promises to support their membership.

On the eve of the Madrid conference last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lifted his veto against the two countries joining Nato after the three countries agreed to a pact on matters including combating terrorism.

Also Read

Gary Payton partnered up with Hennessy & NBA for Uncomplete Business project
Gary Payton partnered up with Hennessy & NBA for Uncomplete Business project

NBA Hall-of-Famer Gary Payton has joined forces with Hennessy, the NBA's Official...

However, Erdogan later claimed that Sweden had agreed to extradite 73 individuals to Turkey as part of the arrangement, a guarantee that was not mentioned in the memorandum, and that his parliament would not confirm Sweden’s membership otherwise.

“There are no hidden documents, hidden agreements,” claimed Finland foreign minister Pekka Haavisto on Tuesday.

When asked if Stockholm had agreed to the extraditions, Sweden’s foreign minister Ann Linde stated that “there will be no other ways, other legal ways than what we now have” to extradite individuals, adding that, to her knowledge, there have been no official extradition requests from Turkey.

Advertisement

Linde stated, “We will abide by both Swedish and international law.” “We shall honor the memorandum in its entirety. The memorandum does not contain a list of extradition requests.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gold Rate in QAR – Today’s Gold Price in Qatar – 15 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in QAR – Today’s Gold Price in Qatar – 15 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in SAR – Today’s Gold Price in Saudi Arabia – 15 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in SAR – Today’s Gold Price in Saudi Arabia – 15 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in AED – Today’s Gold Price in Dubai – 15 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in AED – Today’s Gold Price in Dubai – 15 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in Karachi – Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi – 15 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in Karachi – Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi – 15 Jan 2023
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 15 January 2023
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 15 January 2023
GBP TO PKR - Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan - 15 January 2023
GBP TO PKR - Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan - 15 January 2023
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story