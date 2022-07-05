Finland’s foreign minister says there are “no hidden agreements” regarding accession to Nato.

Turkey’s president claimed Sweden had agreed to extradite 73 individuals to Turkey as part of the agreement.

Sweden’s FM Ann Linde stated that there have been no official extradition requests from Turkey.

There are “no hidden agreements” between Sweden, Finland, and Turkey regarding the Nordic countries’ accession to Nato, Finland’s foreign minister has said after Turkey’s leader claimed he had received additional promises to support their membership.

On the eve of the Madrid conference last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lifted his veto against the two countries joining Nato after the three countries agreed to a pact on matters including combating terrorism.

However, Erdogan later claimed that Sweden had agreed to extradite 73 individuals to Turkey as part of the arrangement, a guarantee that was not mentioned in the memorandum, and that his parliament would not confirm Sweden’s membership otherwise.

“There are no hidden documents, hidden agreements,” claimed Finland foreign minister Pekka Haavisto on Tuesday.

When asked if Stockholm had agreed to the extraditions, Sweden’s foreign minister Ann Linde stated that “there will be no other ways, other legal ways than what we now have” to extradite individuals, adding that, to her knowledge, there have been no official extradition requests from Turkey.

Linde stated, “We will abide by both Swedish and international law.” “We shall honor the memorandum in its entirety. The memorandum does not contain a list of extradition requests.”