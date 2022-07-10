Flights will be more expensive, says IATA’s Willie Walsh. (credits: Google)

An airline executive has predicted that the cost of flying will “without a doubt” increase.

Oil prices have risen as economies recover from the Covid epidemic and the Ukraine crisis. .

Fuel costs will eventually be passed on to customers as increased ticket prices: former BA CEO.

As fuel prices rise, an airline industry executive has predicted that the cost of flight tickets will “without a doubt” increase.

As economies recover from the Covid epidemic and as a result of the crisis in Ukraine, oil prices have increased.

Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), stated that these expenses will be passed along to customers.

Heathrow Airport “could have prepared better,” according to the former British Airways CEO, to prevent the latest disruption.

Mr. Walsh advised travellers to plan for rising flight prices on the BBC Sunday Morning programme.

Without a doubt, the cost of flying will increase for consumers, he continued, adding that the “high price of oil” will be “reflected in increased ticket costs.”

As demand increased once again in nations that had begun to recover from the Covid epidemic, oil prices were already on the rise.

The effects of the conflict in Ukraine have increased costs even further. The UK will gradually stop importing Russian oil by the end of the year, and the US has imposed a total ban on Russian oil imports.

By the end of 2022, most imports of Russian oil will be prohibited, according to leaders of the European Union.

This indicates that there is a greater need for oil from other sources, which raises the price.

Fuel costs, according to Mr. Walsh, are at all-time highs, and “oil is the single biggest aspect of an airline’s cost base.”

“It’s certain that the high cost of oil will eventually be passed on to customers in the form of increased ticket prices.”

Along with increased ticket prices, travellers on UK airlines have experienced flight cancellations due to significant disruption at various airports, including Heathrow, Gatwick, and Manchester.

According to Mr. Walsh, travellers whose flights are cancelled might not be charged more to rebook.

However, he advised “cant cope” airports to change their plans immediately “so that they can accommodate as many people as possible.”

He singled out Heathrow in particular because of recent issues with its baggage system and plane fueling.

Heathrow should have done more planning, according to Mr. Walsh.

“They argued that throughout the summer, airlines should be using at least 80% of their available slots.

“You would have to criticise Heathrow since they definitely did not give enough resources to handle that level of activity.”

Although Mr. Walsh acknowledged that personnel concerns contributed to many of the challenges facing airports and airlines, he insisted that he had “no regrets” about implementing significant headcount reductions at British Airways during the epidemic while serving as the airline’s CEO.

A request for comment has been made to Heathrow Airport.

