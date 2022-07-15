flydubai launches flights to the historical city of Samarkand

The airline flydubai expands its network to 102 locations operated by a fleet of 65 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Samarkand, one of the oldest towns in the world, is a significant hub of human civilization.

The city served as a crossroads on the Silk Road and is listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Advertisement

The airline flydubai, based in Dubai, said today that it will begin operating twice-weekly flights to Samarkand in Uzbekistan beginning on September 20.

Flydubai expands its activities in the market to two points, including the capital, Tashkent, with the addition of flights to Samarkand.

On Tuesdays and Fridays, flights to Samarkand International Airport (SKD) will depart from Dubai International (DXB), Terminal 3. By beginning service to Samarkand, flydubai expands its network to 102 locations operated by a fleet of 65 Boeing 737 aircraft, providing travellers from the UAE and the surrounding area with more dependable and practical travel options.

‘We resumed our operations to Uzbekistan in 2019 and we were glad to see the market increase as the demand for travel returned,’ said Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai. We look forward to boosting the trade and cultural ties with the UAE and enticing more people to travel to this stunning nation rich in history and tradition with a combined frequency of eight flights per week to Samarkand and Tashkent.

Also Read Fly Dubai launches flight operations to Israel Following a September deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel...

Samarkand, one of the oldest towns in the world, is a significant hub of human civilization and is thought to be as old as Rome and Athens. This culturally significant city, which is currently listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, served as a significant crossroads on the Silk Road. The Registan Mosque and madrasas, Bibi-Khanum Mosque, Shakhi-Zinda complex, Gur-Emir ensemble, and Ulugh-Observatory Beg’s are just a few of Samarkand’s distinctive landmarks.

Advertisement

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-Commerce at flydubai, commented on the beginning of flights by saying: “Central Asia is an important and expanding market for flydubai. Our customers from Samarkand and the surrounding areas will have a simpler and more effective method to travel to the UAE and beyond thanks to flydubai’s new service. Beginning in September, we will offer a twice-weekly service, and we anticipate that the market will continue to expand.

Six Central Asian cities are served by flydubai flights, including Almaty and Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan, Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, Dushanbe in Tajikistan, Samarkand, and Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

Flight information

Beginning on September 20, there will be twice-weekly flights between Terminal 3 of Dubai International (DXB) and Samarkand International Airport (SKD). In order to give travellers more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub, Emirates will codeshare on this route.

Return Economy Class Lite flights from DXB to SKD start at AED 1,800, and Business Class fares begin at AED 8,000.

Booking flights is possible on flydubai.com, the official flydubai app, through our travel partners, the contact centre in Dubai at (+971) 600 54 44 45, or at the flydubai travel shops.

Advertisement

Also Read FLYDUBAI TO OPERATE FLIGHTS TO SELECTED DESTINATIONS FROM DUBAI WORLD CENTRAL During the northern runway repair project at Dubai International, flydubai will operate...