Ford’s Mustang Mach-E electric crossover is a hit with industry insiders

The Mustang Mach-E took the position of the Tesla Model 3 as Consumer Reports’ Top Pick.

In May, the Automobile Association of America (AAA) Car Guide awarded it the Best Car.

In June 2021, it received the inaugural EV of the Year award from Car and Driver.

The first genuine attempt that Ford has made to produce an electric vehicle has garnered plaudits from the reviewers.

One of the most important honours in the automotive industry, the 2021 North American Car and Truck of the Year Awards, recognised it as the Utility of the Year.

Ford is battling Tesla, the top selling EV brand in the US, thanks to all the accolades.

Purists have criticised Ford for calling its first EV a Mustang, with some saying the car isn’t a true Mustang. Ford, however, wanted to present its first EV as a brazen, entertaining vehicle that pays homage to its past.

The GT is the highest-end Mach-E and can go from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 3.5 seconds. Tesla's Model Y Performance, which costs roughly $7,000 more than the GT but boasts a greater range and the same claimed acceleration time.

Apart from being less expensive, the Mach-E, according to reviews, offers certain advantages, including an easier-to-use in-car entertainment system, improved driver assistance systems, and higher reliability.

