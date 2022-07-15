Advertisement
Edition: English
Fuel prices: Pakistan Railways to cut train fares by 10pc

Articles
Fuel prices: Pakistan Railways to cut train fares by 10pc
  • Ministry of Railways agrees to lower train tariffs by 5 to 10%
  • Saad Rafique, the minister of railways, reportedly gave the order.
  • The decision follows reduction in the cost of petroleum products from Rs18.50 to Rs40.54 per litre.
Following the drop in the price of petroleum products, the Ministry of Railways has agreed to lower train tariffs by 5 to 10%

Saad Rafique, the minister of railways, reportedly gave the order to lower train rates after the government cut the cost of gasoline and diesel by Rs18.50 per litre and Rs40.54 per litre, respectively.

The Secretary of Railways, Zafar Ranjha, will preside over a meeting to review and announce the train tariffs. According to sources, rates for freight and package trains may also be decreased.

It is important to note that the Ministry of Railways raised train rates last month. All passenger rail fares had increased by 15%, and freight train fares by 25%, according to the Railway Department.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had already announced a decrease in the cost of petroleum items.

In his address to the country, the prime minister announced price reductions for gasoline and diesel of Rs. 18.50 and Rs. 40.54, respectively, per litre. Diesel will now cost Rs236 per litre, while gasoline will now cost Rs230.24 per litre.

