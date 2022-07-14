GBP TO PKR: British Pound to PKR exchange rates on, July 14, 2022

GBP TO PKR: Today’s British Pound to PKR rates on, July 14, 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 245.0 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 248.0. Updated on, July 14, 2022.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s British Pound to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

UK Pound Sterling                                                245.0                248.0

GBP TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live GBP to Pakistani Rupees charts.

GBP To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from GBP TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
13 Jul, 2022245.000000248.000000
12 Jul, 2022248.100000251.100000
11 Jul, 2022248.100000251.100000
10 Jul, 2022248.100000251.100000
09 Jul, 2022248.100000251.100000
08 Jul, 2022248.000000251.000000
07 Jul, 2022248.000000251.000000
06 Jul, 2022246.000000249.500000
05 Jul, 2022244.500000247.500000
04 Jul, 2022245.000000248.000000

