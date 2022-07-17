GBP TO PKR: British Pound to PKR exchange rates on, July 17, 2022

GBP TO PKR: British Pound to PKR exchange rates on, July 28, 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 246.0 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 249.0. Updated on, July 17, 2022.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s British Pound to PKR

GBP TO PKR 246.0 249.0

GBP TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live GBP to Pakistani Rupees charts.

GBP To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from GBP TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATE BUYING SELLING 16 Jul, 2022 246.000000 249.000000 15 Jul, 2022 246.000000 249.000000 14 Jul, 2022 245.000000 248.000000 12 Jul, 2022 248.100000 251.100000 11 Jul, 2022 248.100000 251.100000 10 Jul, 2022 248.100000 251.100000 09 Jul, 2022 248.100000 251.100000 08 Jul, 2022 248.000000 251.000000 07 Jul, 2022 248.000000 251.000000 06 Jul, 2022 246.000000 249.500000

