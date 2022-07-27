GBP TO PKR: British Pound to PKR exchange rates on, July 27, 2022

GBP TO PKR: British Pound to PKR exchange rates on, July 28, 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 267.0 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 270.0. Updated on, July 27, 2022.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s British Pound to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

UK Pound Sterling 267.0 270.0

GBP TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live GBP to Pakistani Rupees charts.

GBP To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from GBP TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATE BUYING SELLING 26 Jul, 2022 265.500000 268.750000 25 Jul, 2022 264.000000 267.500000 24 Jul, 2022 264.000000 267.500000 23 Jul, 2022 264.000000 267.500000 22 Jul, 2022 261.500000 265.000000 21 Jul, 2022 261.500000 265.000000 20 Jul, 2022 254.500000 258.000000 19 Jul, 2022 246.000000 249.000000 18 Jul, 2022 246.000000 249.000000 17 Jul, 2022 246.000000 249.000000

