GBP TO PKR: British Pound to PKR exchange rates on, July 28, 22

GBP TO PKR: British Pound to PKR exchange rates on, July 28, 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 279 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 284. Updated on, July 28, 2022.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s British Pound to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

British Pound GBP 279 284

GBP TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live GBP to Pakistani Rupees charts.

GBP To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from GBP TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 279 284.00 26 Jul, 2022 267.00 270.00 25 Jul, 2022 264.00 267.50 24 Jul, 2022 264.00 267.50 22 Jul, 2022 264.00 267.50 21 Jul, 2022 261.50 265.00 20 Jul, 2022 261.50 265.00 19 Jul, 2022 254.50 258.00 18 Jul, 2022 246.00 249.00 17 Jul, 2022 246.00 249.00 16 Jul, 2022 246.00 249.00 Advertisement

