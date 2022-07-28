GBP TO PKR: British Pound to PKR exchange rates on, July 28, 22

Advertisement
Articles
GBP TO PKR: British Pound to PKR exchange rates on, July 28, 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 279 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 284. Updated on, July 28, 2022.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s British Pound to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

British PoundGBP279284
GBP TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live GBP to Pakistani Rupees charts.

GBP To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from GBP TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today279284.00
26 Jul, 2022267.00270.00
25 Jul, 2022264.00267.50
24 Jul, 2022264.00267.50
22 Jul, 2022264.00267.50
21 Jul, 2022261.50265.00
20 Jul, 2022261.50265.00
19 Jul, 2022254.50258.00
18 Jul, 2022246.00249.00
17 Jul, 2022246.00249.00
16 Jul, 2022246.00249.00
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you with date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.

Next Story