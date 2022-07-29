GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 288 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 292.00. Updated on, July 29, 2022.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s British Pound to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 288 292.00

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 243 246 Euro EUR 239 243 British Pound GBP 288 292 UAE Dirham AED 63.5 65 Saudi Riyal SAR 61.7 62.5 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 768.14 773.14 Canadian Dollar CAD 183.29 184.64 Australian Dollar AUD 163.43 164.68 Omani Riyal OMR 614.1 618.6 Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.12 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.95 53.4 Qatari Riyal QAR 64.87 65.37 Bahrain Dinar BHD 627.98 632.48 Thai Bhat THB 5.94 6.04 Chinese Yuan CNY 34.93 35.18 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.08 30.43 Danish Krone DKK 32.07 32.42 New Zealand Dollar NZD 146.38 147.58 Singapore Dollar SGD 170.08 171.38 Norwegians Krone NOK 23.97 24.27 Swedish Krona SEK 22.83 23.13 Swiss Franc CHF 244.67 246.42 Indian Rupee INR 2.95 3

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.

