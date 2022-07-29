GBP TO PKR: British Pound to PKR exchange rates on, July 29, 2022

GBP TO PKR: British Pound to PKR exchange rates on, July 29, 2022

Articles
Advertisement
GBP TO PKR: British Pound to PKR exchange rates on, July 29, 2022

GBP TO PKR: British Pound to PKR exchange rates

Advertisement

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 288 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 292.00. Updated on, July 29, 2022.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s British Pound to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today288292.00

GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD243246
EuroEUR239243
British PoundGBP288292
UAE DirhamAED63.565
Saudi RiyalSAR61.762.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD768.14773.14
Canadian DollarCAD183.29184.64
Australian DollarAUD163.43164.68
Omani RiyalOMR614.1618.6
Japanese YenJPY2.052.12
Malaysian RinggitMYR52.9553.4
Qatari RiyalQAR64.8765.37
Bahrain DinarBHD627.98632.48
Thai BhatTHB5.946.04
Chinese YuanCNY34.9335.18
Hong Kong DollarHKD30.0830.43
Danish KroneDKK32.0732.42
New Zealand DollarNZD146.38147.58
Singapore DollarSGD170.08171.38
Norwegians KroneNOK23.9724.27
Swedish KronaSEK22.8323.13
Swiss FrancCHF244.67246.42
Indian RupeeINR2.953

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Open market currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story