GBP TO PKR: British Pound to PKR exchange rates on, July 8, 2022

GBP TO PKR: British Pound to PKR exchange rates on, July 28, 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 248.0 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 251.0. Updated on, July 8, 2022.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today’s British Pound to PKR

Check the updated list given below:

UK Pound Sterling 248.0 251.0

GBP TO PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Last 7 days exchange rate history and some live GBP to Pakistani Rupees charts.

GBP To PKR Open Market Forex Rates History

Following are history rates from GBP TO PKR – Open Market Forex Rates.

DATE BUYING SELLING 07 Jul, 2022 248.000000 251.000000 06 Jul, 2022 246.000000 249.500000 05 Jul, 2022 244.500000 247.500000 04 Jul, 2022 245.000000 248.000000 03 Jul, 2022 245.000000 248.000000 02 Jul, 2022 245.000000 248.000000 01 Jul, 2022 247.100000 251.100000 30 Jun, 2022 247.000000 251.000000 29 Jun, 2022 251.500000 255.000000 28 Jun, 2022 251.000000 255.000000

