German antitrust watchdog subjects Amazon to stricter supervision rules

The position of American e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN.O) is of outstanding, cross-market importance for competition, according to Germany’s antitrust watchdog. This categorization enables the authority to forbid any anti-competitive behaviour at an early stage.
Additionally, according to the Federal Cartel Office, Amazon dominates the marketplace services it offers to independent retailers.
This means that the traditional abuse control, which is also applicable here and on the basis of which we are presently pursuing legal action against Amazon, also applies, the statement stated.
The German Cartel Office now has more authority to identify and forbid some companies’ dominating positions as a result of changes to Germany’s antitrust legislation that took effect last year for digital corporations.
Amazon declared that it disagreed with the Cartel Office’s analysis and that it would carefully consider the ruling and all of its options, including legal recourse.
Amazon is first and foremost a retailer, and the German Trade Association has forecast that the entire proportion of e-commerce in German retail sales will be only 14.7% in 2021.
