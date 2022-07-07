Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia 07th July 2022

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia 07th July 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia 07th July 2022

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia (Credits: File)

Advertisement

Gold price in Saudi Arabia recorded a decrease of SAR 6,618.45 per ounce on 07th July 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram decreased to SAR 212.78 from the previous day’s SAR 218.69.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) Depreciated to SAR 195.05 from the previous day’s SAR 200.47.

Today’s Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia

Advertisement

Check the updated gold price in Saudi Arabia on, 06 July 2022.

Gold UnitSaudi Arabian Riyal
-2.70%
Gram 24K
Advertisement
212.78
Yesterday: 218.69
Gram 22K
195.05
Yesterday: 200.47
Gram 21K
186.19
Yesterday: 191.36
Gram 18K
159.59
Yesterday: 164.02
Ounce
6,618.45
Yesterday: 6,802.27
Tola
2,481.92
Advertisement
Yesterday: 2,550.85
Advertisement

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Saudi Riyal. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Saudi provide live rates.

Gold prices change almost every day around the world, including in the Saudi. Get the latest gold price in Saudi Arabia, as well as rates for 18 karats, 20 karats, 21 karats, and 22 karat gold.

Live international today gold rate in SAR and its converted price of gold Saudi Riyal facilitates to the Saudi gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Saudi jewellery market and quoted by Saudi Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 19th Jan 2023
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 19th Jan 2023
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 19th Jan 2023
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 19th Jan 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 19th Jan 2023
BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 19th Jan 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 19th Jan 2023
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 19th Jan 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 19th Jan 2023
Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 19th Jan 2023
SBP, FPCCI form joint committee to resolve LCs backlog issue
SBP, FPCCI form joint committee to resolve LCs backlog issue
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story