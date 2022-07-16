Gold Price in Saudi Arabia 16th July 2022

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia 16th July 2022

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia (Credits: File)

Gold price in Saudi Arabia recorded a decrease of SAR 6,399.46 per ounce on 16 th July 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram decreased to SAR 205.74 from the previous day’s SAR 208.23.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) decreased to SAR 188.60 from the previous day’s SAR 190.88.

Today’s Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia

Check the updated gold price in Saudi Arabia on, 16 July 2022.

Gold UnitSaudi Arabian Riyal
-1.19%
Gram 24K
205.74
Yesterday: 208.23
Gram 22K
188.60
Yesterday: 190.88
Gram 21K
180.02
Yesterday: 182.20
Gram 18K
154.31
Yesterday: 156.17
Ounce
6,399.46
Yesterday: 6,476.82
Tola
2,399.80
Yesterday: 2,428.81
These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Saudi Riyal. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Saudi provide live rates.

Gold prices change almost every day around the world, including in the Saudi. Get the latest gold price in Saudi Arabia, as well as rates for 18 karats, 20 karats, 21 karats, and 22 karat gold.

Live international today gold rate in SAR and its converted price of gold Saudi Riyal facilitates to the Saudi gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Saudi jewellery market and quoted by Saudi Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.

