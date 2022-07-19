Advertisement
Edition: English
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia 19th July 2022

Articles
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia (Credits: File)

Gold price in Saudi Arabia recorded an Increase of SAR 6,470.45 per ounce on 19 th July 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram Increased by SAR 208.02 from the previous day’s SAR 206.10.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) Appreciated to SAR 190.69 from the previous day’s SAR 188.93.

Today’s Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia

Check the updated gold price in Saudi Arabia on, 19 July 2022.

Gold UnitSaudi Arabian Riyal
+0.93%
Gram 24K
208.02
Yesterday: 206.10
Gram 22K
190.69
Yesterday: 188.93
Gram 21K
182.02
Yesterday: 180.34
Gram 18K
156.02
Yesterday: 154.58
Ounce
6,470.45
Yesterday: 6,410.70
Tola
2,426.42
Yesterday: 2,404.01
These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Saudi Riyal. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Saudi provide live rates.

Gold prices change almost every day around the world, including in the Saudi. Get the latest gold price in Saudi Arabia, as well as rates for 18 karats, 20 karats, 21 karats, and 22 karat gold.

Live international today gold rate in SAR and its converted price of gold Saudi Riyal facilitates to the Saudi gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Saudi jewellery market and quoted by Saudi Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.

