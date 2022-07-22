Gold price jumps Rs 900 per tola in Pakistan.

Gold’s price rose by Rs 900 on Friday, in accordance with an uptick in the international market and a declining Pakistani rupee.

According to rates provided by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association (ASSJA), gold prices in the local bullion market climbed by Rs 900 per tola to Rs 145,400.

The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs 772 to Rs 124,657.

A day earlier, the precious metal ended at Rs 144,500 per tola and Rs 123,885 per 10 kilos.

In the international market, bullion prices gained $ 42 per ounce to $ 1,724, once again rising above $ 1,700.

Gold prices in Pakistan are roughly Rs 3,000 lower than in Dubai.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained constant at Rs 1,580 per tola and Rs 1,354.60 per 10 grams today.

