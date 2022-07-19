Gold prices in Pakistan increased as the currency falls freely,

The cost of yellow metal rose $2 per ounce on the world market, ending at $1,717.

In Pakistan, gold is priced about Rs2, 000 less than it would be in Dubai market.

Local silver prices rose by Rs. 10 per tola and Rs. 8.58 per 10 grams.

As the local currency on Tuesday hit a new low of 224 against the dollar, the price of gold increased in Pakistan by Rs 2,800 per tola.

In these trying times of the economic and political crisis, the precious commodity has emerged as a secure asset.

All Sindh Sarafa Association published prices at which the yellow gold closed at Rs145,200 a tola and the 10-gram price jumped by Rs 2,400 to close at Rs124,485.

In the meantime, local silver prices rose by Rs. 10 per tola and Rs. 8.58 per 10 grams to settle at Rs. 1,580 and Rs. 1,354.60, respectively, today.

