Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 19th July 2022

Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 19th July 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Gold Rate in Karachi today on, 19th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan today (Credit: file)

Advertisement

Karachi: Gold rate in Karachi today in the local market on (19th July 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs 133993 per tola and Rs 114880 per 10 grams.

Every city follows the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold rate. Today’s gold rate for different cities includes Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, among others.

The gold price in Pakistan is usually determined by various factors such as the USD/PKR exchange rate and fluctuations in the international gold market. Gold in 24K purity is the purest form, but it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.

Advertisement

What is 24k/tola Gold Price Today?

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold rate in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 133993.

Gold Rate in Karachi today 2022

Check the updated gold rate in Karachi on 19 July 2022

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gold Rate24K Gold22K Gold21K Gold18K Gold
per Tola GoldRs.133993Rs.122830Rs.117244Rs. 100494
per 10 GramRs.114880Rs.105310Rs. 100520Rs. 86160
per Gram GoldRs 11488Rs 10531Rs 10052Rs 8616
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story