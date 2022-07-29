Gold Rate in Kuwait today on, 29 July 2022

Today’s Gold Rate in Kuwait recorded an increase of KWD 545.810 per ounce on 29 July 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram increased by KWD 17.550 from the previous day’s KWD 17.450.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) increased by KWD 16.850 from the previous day’s KWD 16.750.

Today’s Gold Rate in Kuwait

Check the updated gold price in Kuwait on, 29 July 2022.

Gold Unit Kuwaiti Dinar Gram K24 17.550 KWD Yesterday: 17.450 Gram K22 16.850 KWD Yesterday: 16.750 Gram K21 15.350 KWD Yesterday: 15.260 Gram K18 13.150 KWD Yesterday: 13.080 1 Gold Ounce 545.810 KWD

In Kuwait, these rates are presented in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments. The local gold and bullion markets in Kuwait provide live rates every day.

Advertisement

Gold prices fluctuate practically daily around the world, including in Kuwait. Get the most recent gold price in Kuwaiti Dinar, as well as rates for gold in 18 karats, 20 karats, 21 karats, and 22 karats.

Today’s international gold rate in Kuwait and its converted gold price Kuwait Dinar makes it easier for Kuwaiti gold souks, gold investors, and people to stay up to date.

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Kuwait jewellery market and quoted by Kuwait Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.