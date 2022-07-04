Gold Rate in Pakistan – 4 July 2022

Advertisement

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated gold rate in Pakistan on 04 July 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs.139999 Rs.128324 Rs.122492 Rs. 104997 per 10 Gram Rs.120030 Rs. 110020 Rs. 105020 Rs. 90020 per Gram Gold Rs 12003 Rs 11002 Rs 10502 Rs 9002

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.