Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 15th July 2022

Karachi: Gold rate in Pakistan today in the local market on (15th July 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs 136594 per tola and Rs 117110 per 10 grams.

Every city follows the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold rate. Today’s gold rate for different cities includes Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, among others.

The gold price in Pakistan is usually determined by various factors such as the USD/PKR exchange rate and fluctuations in the international gold market. Gold in 24K purity is the purest form, but it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.

Advertisement Advertisement What is 24k/tola Gold Price Today? According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold rate in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 136594. Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 Check the updated gold rate in Pakistan on 15 July 2022 Advertisement Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs.136594 Rs.125210 Rs.119518 Rs. 102442 per 10 Gram Rs.117110 Rs. 107350 Rs. 102470 Rs. 87830 per Gram Gold Rs 11711 Rs 10735 Rs 10247 Rs 8783 Advertisement The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Advertisement Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Advertisement