Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 26 July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan today (Credit: file)

Karachi: Gold rate in Pakistan today in the local market on (26 July 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs 147697 per tola and Rs 126630 per 10 grams.

Every city follows the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold rate. Today’s gold rate for different cities includes Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, among others.

The gold price in Pakistan is usually determined by various factors such as the USD/PKR exchange rate and fluctuations in the international gold market. Gold in 24K purity is the purest form, but it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated gold rate in Pakistan on 26 July 2022

Gold Rate24K Gold22K Gold21K Gold18K Gold
per Tola GoldRs.147697Rs.135392Rs.129234Rs. 110770
per 10 GramRs.126630Rs.116080Rs. 110800Rs. 94970
per Gram GoldRs 12663Rs 11608Rs 11080Rs 9497
The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

Next Story