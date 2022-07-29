Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 30 July 2022

Karachi: Gold rate in Pakistan today in the local market on (30 July 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs 156500 per tola and Rs 134200 per 10 grams.

Every city follows the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold rate. Today’s gold rate for different cities includes Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, among others.

The gold price in Pakistan is usually determined by various factors such as the USD/PKR exchange rate and fluctuations in the international gold market. Gold in 24K purity is the purest form, but it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated gold rate in Pakistan on 30 July 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 156500 Rs. 143457 Rs. 136938 Rs. 117375 per 10 Gram Rs. 134200 Rs. 123016 Rs. 117425 Rs. 100650 per Gram Gold Rs. 13420 Rs. 12302 Rs. 11743 Rs. 10065

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is usually regarded as the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, hence its value and significance cannot be overstated. In Pakistan, gold is widely used for a number of reasons, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The price of gold in Pakistan changes according to the international market, hence it is never fixed.

