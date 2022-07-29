Advertisement
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 30 July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 30 July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 30 July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan today (Credit: file)

Karachi: Gold rate in Pakistan today in the local market on (30 July 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs 156500 per tola and Rs 134200 per 10 grams.

Every city follows the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold rate. Today’s gold rate for different cities includes Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, among others.

The gold price in Pakistan is usually determined by various factors such as the USD/PKR exchange rate and fluctuations in the international gold market. Gold in 24K purity is the purest form, but it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated gold rate in Pakistan on 30 July 2022

Gold Rate24K Gold22K Gold21K Gold18K Gold
per Tola GoldRs. 156500Rs. 143457Rs. 136938Rs. 117375
per 10 GramRs. 134200Rs. 123016Rs. 117425Rs. 100650
per Gram GoldRs. 13420Rs. 12302Rs. 11743Rs. 10065

 

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Gold is usually regarded as the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, hence its value and significance cannot be overstated. In Pakistan, gold is widely used for a number of reasons, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The price of gold in Pakistan changes according to the international market, hence it is never fixed.

Next Story