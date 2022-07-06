Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement

Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 7th July 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today in the local market on (7th July 2022) changed as the precious metal closed the day at Rs 138495 per tola and Rs 118740 per 10 grams.

Every city follows the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold rate. Today’s gold rate for different cities includes Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Multan, among others.

The gold price in Pakistan is usually determined by various factors such as the USD/PKR exchange rate and fluctuations in the international gold market. Gold in 24K purity is the purest form, but it is also available in 22K, 21K, 20K, and 18K.

Advertisement

What is 24k/tola Gold Price Today?

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold rate in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 138495.

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated gold rate in Pakistan on 07 July 2022

Gold Rate24K Gold22K Gold21K Gold18K Gold
per Tola GoldRs.138495Rs.126959Rs.121186Rs. 103877
per 10 GramRs.118740Rs. 108850Rs. 103900Rs. 89060
per Gram GoldRs 11874Rs 10885Rs 10390Rs 8906

 

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Advertisement

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery.

Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gold Rate in Karachi– Today’s Gold Price in Karachi– 17 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in Karachi– Today’s Gold Price in Karachi– 17 Jan 2023
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2023
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2023
GBP TO PKR - Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan - 17 January 2023
GBP TO PKR - Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan - 17 January 2023
AED TO PKR - Today's UAE Dirham to PKR - 17 January 2023
AED TO PKR - Today's UAE Dirham to PKR - 17 January 2023
Saudi Riyal to PKR - Today's SAR to PKR - 17 January 2023
Saudi Riyal to PKR - Today's SAR to PKR - 17 January 2023
EURO TO PKR - Today's Euro Rate in Pakistan - 17 January 2023
EURO TO PKR - Today's Euro Rate in Pakistan - 17 January 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story