Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gold Rate in Qatar 20th July 2022

Gold Rate in Qatar 20th July 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Gold Rate in Qatar 20th July 2022

Gold Rate in Qatar today (Credits: file)

Advertisement

Gold rate in Qatar recorded a decrease of QAR 6,306.19 per ounce on 20th July 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram decreased to QAR 201.04 from the previous day’s QAR 201.34.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) depreciated by QAR 184.29 from the previous day’s QAR 184.56.

Advertisement

Today’s Gold Rate in QATAR

Check the updated gold price in Qatari Riyal on, 20 July 2022.

Gold UnitQatari riyal
Advertisement
-0.15%
Gram 24K
201.04
Yesterday: 201.34
Gram 22K
184.29
Yesterday: 184.56
Gram 21K
175.91
Yesterday: 176.17
Gram 18K
150.78
Advertisement
Yesterday: 151.00
Ounce
Advertisement
6,253.14
Yesterday: 6,262.42
Tola
2,344.93
Yesterday: 2,348.41
Advertisement

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in Qatar. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the Saudi provide live rates.

Gold prices change almost every day around the world, including in the Qatar. Get the latest gold price in Qatari Riyal, as well as rates for 18 karats, 20 karats, 21 karats, and 22 karat gold.

Live international today gold rate in QAR and its converted price of gold Qatari Riyal facilitates to the Qatari gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Qatar jewellery market and quoted by QATAR Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gold Rate in AED – Today’s Gold Price in Dubai – 03 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in AED – Today’s Gold Price in Dubai – 03 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Karachi – Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi – 03 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Karachi – Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi – 03 Feb 2023
Currency rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound on 3 February 2023
Currency rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound on 3 February 2023
British Pound to PKR - Uk Pound rate in Pakistan today - 3 February 2023
British Pound to PKR - Uk Pound rate in Pakistan today - 3 February 2023
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 3 February 2023
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 3 February 2023
Dirham to PKR - AED TO PKR rates today - 3 February 2023
Dirham to PKR - AED TO PKR rates today - 3 February 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story