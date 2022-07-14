Gold Rate in UAE 15 July 2022

Today’s Gold Rate in UAE

Check the updated gold rate in UAE on, 15 July 2022.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat July 15 6,253.68 206.25 193.75 185.00 158.50

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in UAE Dirham. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the UAE provide live rates.

Gold prices change almost every day around the world, including in the UAE. Get the latest gold price in UAE updates, as well as rates for 18 karats, 20 karats, 21 karats, and 22 karat gold.

Live international today gold rate in UAE and its converted price of gold UAE Dirham facilitates to the Dubai gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Dubai jewellery market and quoted by Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.