Gold Rate in UAE 17 July 2022

Gold Rate in Dubai (Crdits: File)

Gold rate in UAE (United Arab Emirates) recorded an increase of AED 6,275.70 per ounce on 17 July 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gram appreciated by AED 207.00 from the previous day’s AED 206.25.

The gold rate (22 karat/gram) increased by AED 194.50 from the previous day’s AED 193.75.

Today’s Gold Rate in UAE

Check the updated gold rate in UAE on, 17 July 2022

DateOunce24 Carat22 Carat21 Carat18 Carat
July 176,275.70207.00194.50185.50159.00
These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in UAE Dirham. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the UAE provide live rates.

Gold prices change almost every day around the world, including in the UAE. Get the latest gold price in UAE updates, as well as rates for 18 karats, 20 karats, 21 karats, and 22 karat gold.

Live international today gold rate in UAE and its converted price of gold UAE Dirham facilitates to the Dubai gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Dubai jewellery market and quoted by Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.

