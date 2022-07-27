Gold Rate in UAE 27 July 2022

Check the updated gold rate in UAE on, 27 July 2022.

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gramme, and 10-gramme increments in UAE Dirham. Every day, the local gold and bullion markets in the UAE provide live rates.

Gold prices fluctuate practically every day around the world, including in the United Arab Emirates. Get the most recent gold price updates in the UAE, as well as rates for 18 karats, 20 karats, 21 karats, and 22-carat gold.

Live international today gold rate in UAE and its converted price of gold UAE Dirham facilitates to the Dubai gold souk, gold investors, and individuals for fresh updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The gold prices were calculated using the average prices in the Dubai jewellery market as reported by Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only for informational purposes and should not be used for trading. It is recommended that anyone considering trading the commodity seek legal advice before proceeding. The rates are only estimates, and the website is not liable for any losses.