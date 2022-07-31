Government accepts higher dealer margin on MS, HSD.

The government has approved raising the dealers’ margin on motor spirit and high-speed diesel.

The current margins were set in place in December 2021.

Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) requested an immediate modification.

Advertisement

The federal cabinet on Saturday approved raising the dealers’ margin on the motor spirit (MS) and high-speed diesel (HSD) to Rs. 7 per litre.

According to sources, the Ministry of Petroleum approved the rise in dealers’ commissions on the sale of petroleum products by disseminating a summary.

On Thursday, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) set the dealers’ profit margin for MS and HSD at Rs. 7.00 per litre.

The Petroleum Division provided a summary of the changes made to dealers’ and OMCs’ margins for petroleum products.

According to the information provided, the current margins were set in place in December 2021, and the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has requested an immediate modification of those margins in light of inflation, wage increases for tariff employees, and increases in energy costs.

The suggestion to set the dealer margin at Rs. 7 per litre was adopted by the committee following the debate.

Advertisement

According to the Petroleum Division’s suggestion, and in accordance with the agreement with the dealers, the rise in the projected dealer margins might be taken into account in the next selling price as of August 1, 2022.

PPDA eventually agreed to margins of Rs. 7 per litre for both MS and HSD, though only after protracted talks, and only on the condition that the revised margins would take effect in August 2022.

Also Read ECC approves withdrawal of sales tax on subsidy granted to distribution companies ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved...